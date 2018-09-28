Best 6 Horror Movies To Watch This Weekend

Who said horror movies is not good for a date? Not only can you watch a romantic movie with your partner, but you will have someone who will cover your eyes and who you can grab onto during the gory scenes of scary movies.

Horror films are one of the best ways to get your hormones pumping for a fun date during weekends or holidays, whether it's with your long-term squeeze or a new cutie you've been seeing.

Even if your significant other doesn't watch horror movies, they're probably familiar with the ideas and tropes of a so-called 'home invasion' thriller.

Here, then, are 6 scaring movies you can watch with your significant partner that is exciting, without being the kind of thing that will give either partner nightmares.

1. THE NUN



Synopsis

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. 2.The Predator

Synopsis

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race. 3.Peppermint

Synopsis

Riley North awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Channelling frustration into motivation, the young widow spends years in hiding -- honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force. Eluding the underworld, the police and the FBI, Riley embarks on a deadly quest to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. 4.The Meg

Synopsis

Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon. 5.Truth or Dare

Synopsis

Olivia, Lucas and a group of their college friends travel to Mexico for one last getaway before graduation. While there, a stranger convinces one of the students to play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare with the others. Once the game starts, it awakens something evil -- a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. 6.Hereditary

Synopsis

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.