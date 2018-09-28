Video: Fred Nuamah Ignores Twerking Moesha Boduong

The screen goddess, Moesha Boduong decided to show off her dance moves at the just ended Glo Mega Music concert.

The music concert was attended by both the known and the unknown. Amongst the numerous celebrity that graced the event was Ms Moesha Boduong aka madam curves and Fred Nuamah the newest married man.

We chose to mention these two personalities because of the weird interaction we noticed going on between them. Hold your horses before you come for my throat. In a video uploaded on Instagram by a faceless person, Fred is seen standing unbothered as Moesha twerks vigorously in front of him.

Whether his attitude is because he understands consent or because of his beautiful Martekor. Anyways God bless him for acting the perfect gentleman.

