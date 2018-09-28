Actress Jasmine Baroudi Threatens Her Producer

Actress Jasmine Baroudi is disgusted by treatment from some movie producers and has vowed to proceed to court.

The actress in a lengthy message share on Instagram details of how she feels cheated by some producers after shooting movies.

She recounts how she travels miles to shoot movies under unfavorable conditions only to chase them around for her pay after the shooting is complete.

Jasmine alleged that, some notable actors and actress get paid right after shooting, while they who are deemed seemingly unpopular are ignored.

“I feel appalled and angry with the way some of the production houses treat some of us. I really don’t understand if they think I would wake up early for days, drive to locations, sometimes ridiculously far to shoot, and they don’t pay my transport.

“Sometimes the food they even feed us with is questionable. [As if that was not enough] they give us excuses when it comes to paying us!!,”she said in the post.

Jasmine, obviously fed up with these developments has threatened to sue all production houses who owe her.

“I ‘ve 2 contracts here and by the end of this month, I will involve my lawyers even if its to collect GHC1.00!

“It’s the principle here that matters. I am tired of some directors and producers treating us like we’ve nothing to do than chase them for what is rightfully ours!

“We are not working for free. We are not working because we wanna be pointed at and called celebrities then go home hungry! Enuf is enuf!,” she fumed.

Read full message in post below.

