modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Industry News

PHOTOS: Ohemaa Mercy Receives Key To City of Cincinnati In America

zionfelix.com
PHOTOS: Ohemaa Mercy Receives Key To City of Cincinnati In America

Renowned gospel minister Ohemaa Mercy has taken a break in her Europe and America Tehillah Experience tour to receive the key to Cincinnati, Ohia.

Mrs. Mercy Tuwm Ampofo as she is known privately was honoured with the key on Thursday, September 27, 2018, by the mayor, John Joseph Cranley.

The key according to mayor Joseph Cranley was given to the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker for her “humanitarian support of international and domestic advocate”. After honouring her with the key, September 27 was proclaimed as “Ohemaa Mercy Day” in the city of Cincinnati.

Ohemaa Mercy becomes the first Ghanaian gospel musician to receive a key in the United States of America after Sonnie Badu.

The gospel musician joins Okyeame Kwame who was honoured in November 2016 as the only Ghanaian entertainers to receive the key to the city of Cincinnati.

Ohemaa Mercy after receiving the key to the city at a short ceremony held on September 27 thanked God, the mayor and the people of Cincinnati for the honour and promised to do more to help the society.

See photos from the event below:

928201824351 8cs1vihuup ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in america04f7eeb2e66a4e2dbad2f2d681ad481a

928201824414 k5fri7t2h0 ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in america9948818a137944b593b269660fd920b4

928201824429 j4eq276ggb ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in americab26c3cee957747a897b91605613cb15a

928201824439 h40o2s6eey ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in americadce5344656b146b2a63cd73418ac69e9

928201824454 0g730m4yxs ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in americadce5344656b146b2a63cd73418ac69e9

928201824527 n6jum8x432 ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in america722d39d1ef474b0590162013625a8793

928201824543 otjvn0y442 ohemaa mercy receives key to city of cincinnati in americaf38c4511c84343a186000710ec1f3b0b

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Being a single parent is sometimes like a bricklayer constructing a single room while standing inside without door and window.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line