Shatta Wale Opens Up Over His Investment In Menzgold

Zylofon signee Shatta Wale has disclosed that he has invested $5 Million into Menzgold and has also brought investors into the country to also invest with Menzgold.

It has been a testing last few months for Menzgold Ghana Limited and its CEO Nana Appiah Mensah following a standoff with the various regulatory organisations over the company's operations which led to the closure of the Gold Investment company.

The closure sparked several controversies in the country and even led to some youth embarking on a demonstration to register their displeasure on the closure.

A new video has popped up online of Shatta Wale adding his voice to the Menzgold and SEC brouhaha and has warned people who keep asking why he is getting involved in the issue since its very delicate.

According to Shatta Wale, he has all the right to talk about the issue because he also have Five million dollars in the company and with the plans he has for it he needs to speak and he has as well introduced investors who also have their monies with the company.

Watch Video here

