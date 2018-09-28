GoalKeepers 2018: DJ Switch Hangs Out With French President

DJ SwitchN and Macron

Ghana's youngest DJ, Erica Tandoh popularly known as DJ Switch has been photographed with French president, Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron.

Both personalities met in the United States of America while attending Goalkeepers 2018, organised by Bill Gate and Melinda Gate Foundation as part of UN General Assembly Celebration Week.

The ceremony has a lot of world leaders in attendance and DJ Switch is reportedly performing at the ceremony.

She is representing Ghana's showbiz industry on the world platform, becomes the first child entertainer to attain that feat from Ghana.

Photos and video of her and Macron have been trending in Ghana's social media space since Wednesday.

DJ Switch became very popular after she won the eighth edition of the Talented Kidz show organised by TV3 and has since continued to 'wow' on the turntable. The 10-year-old DJ is now an inspiration to not just kids but also the elderly.