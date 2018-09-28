Video: Spio-Garbrah Dances To King Promise's "Selfish" 

Any party without King Promise’s song will be a flop. This is the verdict of National Democratic Congress presidential hopeful, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

According to him, the talented young musician has every ingredient in his song to make a party last till daybreak.

King Promise

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the former Trades Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama government said as a former DJ, he plays King Promise at every event.

He added that King Promise, unlike other artistes, offer education to his fans through his songs.

One of his favourite King Promise songs, Spio-Garbrah said, is “Selfish”.

Watch Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, dancing his heart out to King Promise’ hit song, ‘Selfish’