Ohemaa Mercy Receives Key to City of Cincinnati in US

David Mawuli - pulse.com.gh
Renowned Gospel minister Ohemaa Mercy has taken a break in her Europe and America Tehillah Experience tour to receive the key to Cincinnati, Ohia.

Mrs. Mercy Tuwm Ampofo as she is known privately was honoured with the key on Thursday, September 27, 2018, by the mayor, John Joseph Cranley.

The key according to mayor Joseph Cranley was given to the 'Aseda' hitmaker for her 'humanitarian support of international and domestic advocate'. After honouring her with the key, September 27 was proclaimed as 'Ohemaa Mercy Day' in the city of Cincinnati.

Ohemaa Mercy becomes the first Ghanaian gospel musician to receive a key in the United States of America after Sonnie Badu.

The gospel musician joins Okyeame Kwame who was honoured in November 2016 as the only Ghanaian entertainers to receive the key to the city of Cincinnati.

Ohemaa Mercy after receiving the key to the city at a short ceremony held on September 27 thanked God, the mayor and the people of Cincinnati for the honour and promised to do more to help the society.

