TeePhlow "Forgive" ft. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)

Rapper TeePhlow has finally dropped his highly anticipated single, titled 'Forgive' featuring the multiple award-winning songstress, Adina.

The concept of this song is basically about forgiveness for we all err as human beings.

'Forgive' is an Afro Rap fused music that talks about love and forgiveness.

The production was done by Molless Beats and mix and mastered by Richie of Lynx Entertainment record label.

TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)

