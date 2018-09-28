modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Audio Report

Pap Solo Realeases Fresh Jam " Personal Business" featuring Ypee

OdarteyGH
Pap Solo Realeases Fresh Jam

Pap Solo comes through with this brand new massive hiphop jam tagged Personal Business. The sensational rapper features his fellow brother Ypee of X-Two entertainment on this banger with production credit going to Ipappi.

Stream and download the hot tune below

DOWNLOAD HERE

