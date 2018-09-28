Pap Solo Realeases Fresh Jam " Personal Business" featuring Ypee
OdarteyGH
Pap Solo comes through with this brand new massive hiphop jam tagged Personal Business. The sensational rapper features his fellow brother Ypee of X-Two entertainment on this banger with production credit going to Ipappi.
Stream and download the hot tune below
DOWNLOAD HERE