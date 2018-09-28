‘I Quit Prophet Badu Kobi’s Church Because Of Mr Beautiful’ – Omane Acheampong

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has revealed he ceased to be a member of Prophet Badu Kobi’s church because of Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful).

Nicholas told Agyeman Prempeh, host of Power Entertainment on Power 97.9FM on Saturday that he used to be a worshipper at Glorious Wave Church International, but had to quit because of the attitude of the Kumawood actor.

Asked why he stopped worshipping at the church, the musician said Mr Beautiful hurled curses on him, so he did not see the need to worship with him in the same church.

Mr Beautiful is reported to have cursed the ‘Zaphenath-paneah’ hitmaker in a heated argument when the latter denied having in his possession a car Prophet Badu Kobi had given him as a gift.

The actor had said the musician would die in a car crush for denying that he never took a car from the Prophet.

“He cursed me on Rainbow Radio,” he revealed when he appeared on the show to promote his new album titled ‘Adaka’ featuring one of Ghana’s great gospel vocalists, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong.

Mr Beautiful seems to have incurred the wrath of many Ghanaians since he declared his support for the then president John Mahama prior to the 2016 elections.

Many have accused Mr Beautiful for some utterances he made in the media prior to the 2016 elections, which has created enmity between him and many Ghanaians especially fanatics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nicholas Omane Acheampong seems to be one of those people who do not want to shake hands with Mr Beautiful due to his utterances.

Mr Beautiful is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him.