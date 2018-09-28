modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Music News

I’m Too Talented To Write Lyrics – Patapaa

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
I’m Too Talented To Write Lyrics – Patapaa

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa -Amisty has disclosed that he never sits to write music because he is talented.

According to the 'One Corner' Hitmaker, he does not need to sit and write because when he enters the studio, the lines come naturally.

9282018114145 m6itl8w331 patapaa

Patapaa
Speaking in an interview on 'Vibes In 5' Patapaa mentioned that he does not need a book and pen to produce quality lyrics because it does not play any role in the production of quality music.

The 'Akwaaba' crooner indicated that in the near future he will become Ghana's Ambassador considering the love he has outside the country in countries like Nigeria, Liberia and even in Europe. Watch video below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1If you wait for the perfect conditions, you will never get anything done

By: Kyei Marfo Emmanuel quot-img-1
body-container-line