2 hours ago

Teephlow Releases Fresh Jam "Forgive" ft. Adina

Fante rapper, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, aka Teephlow has released a hit tune which is already making waves dubbed “Forgive”.

The rap star’s new banger “Forgive” which he featured the sensational singer Adina has got fans talking.

FORGIVE is an Afro Rap fused music that talks about love and forgiveness. The production was done by Molless Beats and mix/mastered by Richie of Lynx Ent.

