I Don’t Have Time To Write Lyrics – Patapaa

Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, better known as Patapaa has said that he is over talented to sit down and write a song.

According to the “Patupa” boss, he never sits down to write lyrics of his punch lines as it comes naturally when he hits the studio.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Vibes in 5’ Patapaa mentioned that he does not need a book and pen to produce quality lyrics, because it does not play any role in the production of quality music.

“I don’t sit down to write my songs I’m over talented to do that. I just flow naturally whenever I get to the studio,” he said