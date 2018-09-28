I Live In Fear – KiDi

Ghanaian highlife singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka KiDi has revealed his greatest fear as a musician.

According to the “Adiepena” music fame, coming across broke veteran musicians scares him more than anything.

Speaking in an interview with Accra100.5FM on Saturday, 22 September 2018, KiDi said his fear is to end up broke in the future as he sees many veteran musicians now broke when he goes for events with his family.

“Sometimes when my family and friends go out to see these veteran musicians, we are shocked by what we see. The way they live now, does not depict their contributions to the music industry or even hit songs they have released.

It’s heartbreaking to learn that after many tours across the world, they are left with no money today. Some of them even ask for money to do their surgeries, it scares my family and they ask me if that is how I’m also going to end up. Sometimes all these scare us.”

“I won’t blame Ghanaians for not treating the industry people well. Sometimes I feel like there is a hail period for every artiste to make money. So we should try to invest our money so that in the future if the money is not coming like the way it used to, we’ll still have something to work with.”