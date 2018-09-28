I Don't Write Music; I just Flow - Patapaa Brags

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa -Amisty has disclosed that he never sits to write music because he is talented.

According to the 'One Corner' Hitmaker, he does not need to sit and write because when he enters the studio, the lines come naturally.

Patapaa

Speaking in an interview on 'Vibes In 5' Patapaa mentioned that he does not need a book and pen to produce quality lyrics because it does not play any role in the production of quality music.

The 'Akwaaba' crooner indicated that in the near future he will become Ghana's Ambassador considering the love he has outside the country in countries like Nigeria, Liberia and even in Europe. Watch video below: