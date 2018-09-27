Gospel Icon Francis Agyei To Drop New Hit With Joe Mettle

Francis Agyei (left) and Joe Mettle

Celebrated gospel musician, Elder Francis Agyei and 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, are in the studio working together on a new single to be released soon.

The song is titled ‘He’s alive’ and is part of a new project by Elder Francis Agyei, who has signed a new five-year contract with Media Excel Productions.

The song is set to be unveiled in a couple of weeks.

Elder Francis Agyei has produced over 50 songs in English and several African dialects including ‘God you’re so good’, ‘Shake the devil off’ ‘Metwere obotan’ and ‘Akode biara’. His music career spans over two decades and is considered a legend on the African music scene.

“It’s an excitement to be with Joe [Mettle] and we are working together on an album titled ‘He’s alive’,” Elder Agyei said in a video that was shot from a studio together with Joe Mettle.

Elder Francis Agyei

The Pentecostal Praise and Worship leader returned to the scene after about a decade-long break and made a huge impression following a spectacular ministration at the 2017 edition of Adom Praiz held at the Perez Dome.

Coincidentally, the two musicians ministered on that same stage that night.

Joe Mettle

His new album project will be featuring a number of prominent gospel artistes including Akese Brempong, Uncle Ato and Nacee.

“Very soon check it out, it’s coming from the Elder…These people have been a great blessing to our lives and our Ministry and I know that they are still going to be a blessing to you,” said a very enthusiastic and eager Joe Mettle.

Joe Mettle, a contemporary urban gospel singer and songwriter recently released his single titled ‘My gratitude’ after the glorious hit song ‘Bo no ni’ which won him several awards last year and this year.

Producers on the album include Osei of Groove House Studios, Shadrack Yawson and Nacee.

“We are releasing the single first before the full album release. For me, it’s a legendary release,” CEO of Media Excel Productions, Ernest Kwesi Ennin told Myjoyonline.com in an interview.