Van Vicker Confirms He's Been Side-lined By Actors Guild

Multiple award winning actor, Van Vicker has confirmed claims he has been sidelined by the Ghana Actors Guild, an association he serves as vice president.

Few weeks ago on Hitz FM, Veteran actor, Abeiku Sagoe revealed Sammy Fiscian, the group’s president and other members do not involve their Vice president in any of their meetings, rendering him ‘useless’ to the association.

Van Vicker confirms he has indeed been side-lined when it comes to issues concerning the association but says everything is under control now.

He was speaking to Hitz FM’s Becky on the E With Becks show.

Watch the complete interview in the video below:

