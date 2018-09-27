-
Kweiks Set To Release Debut EP & Kicks It Off With Pre-Orders
With the new Afrobeat wave rapidly growing and taking shape on the global music scene, independent recording artist, Kweiks is set to release his debut body of work, an EP titled ''Drunk Texts & Confessions'' (DTC) on October 2, 2018.
DTC features three artists: BBnZ's Ko-Jo Cue, YN The Afropikin & DaDi as well as production credit from Fimfim, Spiky and Mr. Herry. DTC is a work of art, illustrating a timeline of events in the lives of Kweiks, his friends and people he's met, expressed in seven songs.
Kweiks re-emphasizes his ability to tell intriguing stories with his debut EP.
Pre-order DTC here:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/drunk-texts-confessions/1436612192
Aftown Music: https://aftown.com/listing/2784/drunk-text-and-confessions---kweiks-(digital-album)