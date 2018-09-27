Spio-Garbrah Endorses King Promise

A flagbearer-aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has described fast rising singer King Promise as his favorite.

According to him, the “CCTV” hit-maker is a legend in the making, considering the message he conveys through his songs.

Dr Spio-Garbrah maintains the young musician has a unique style of singing and educates his audience through quality lyrics.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the NDC flagbearer hopeful explained that, the talented singer “King Promise” has the tendency to keep one dancing till the next day.

He added that, one of the his song he enjoys most is ” Selfish”.