Video: Sista Afia Shuts Down KSTU

It is of no doubt that the Ashanti's have fully accepted female singer Sista Afia, as their queen of entertainment, especially when it comes to music performance.

Last weekend inside the Kumasi Science and Technology University formerly known as K-Poly, patrons at the school witnessed another exciting evening when Sista Afia got on stage.

The event was aimed at celebrating their (KSTU) "Akwaaba" evening with the "Slay Queen" hitmaker, Sista Afia headlining, and performances from the Ground Up Chaley label acts, Qwabena MP, Twitch, to mention but few.

Put together by Glozel and YFM Kumasi, the show had a massive turnout despite the heavy rainfall that day.

Below is a video we have of Sista Afia, from her arrival at the airport, police escort to the venue and how she gave the fans that "wow" moment.

Sista Afia in the middle of her performance stopped to introduce to the fans another female singer by name Sefa, who is currently signed unto D Black's Black Avenue Muzik.

Watch the video from below:

