-
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world
-
Watch the Latest Full Ghanaian and Nigerian Hotest Movies Online
AM NOT OF THIS WORLD, AM FROM ABOVE I AM A BURNING AND SHINING LIGHT KINGS SHALL COME TO MY RISING I AM FAVOURED AND BLESSED. I AM A PACKAGE OF SUCCESS! HAPPENING EVERYWHERE!By: JESSICA SEDEM AGBANU
Flowking Stone Releases New Jam "Blow My Mind" Ft. Akwaboah
Rapper Flowking Stone has dished out another sizzling sound, titled 'Blow My Mind'.
'Blow My Mind', a contemporary Highlife with a little Afrobeats influence, features Sarkodie's SarkCess Music label signee, Akwaboah.
It's soft and classic with a straightforward concept - 'blow your partner's mind'.
The slow-tempo jam is a follow up to Flowking's hit single 'One Love' featuring Adina.
Enjoy the sweet sound produced by K.C Beats below and share your candid views with us.