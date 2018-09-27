modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Music News

Flowking Stone Releases New Jam "Blow My Mind" Ft. Akwaboah

David Mawuli - pulse.com.gh
Flowking Stone Releases New Jam

Rapper Flowking Stone has dished out another sizzling sound, titled 'Blow My Mind'.

'Blow My Mind', a contemporary Highlife with a little Afrobeats influence, features Sarkodie's SarkCess Music label signee, Akwaboah.

It's soft and classic with a straightforward concept - 'blow your partner's mind'.

The slow-tempo jam is a follow up to Flowking's hit single 'One Love' featuring Adina.

Enjoy the sweet sound produced by K.C Beats below and share your candid views with us.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1 AM NOT OF THIS WORLD, AM FROM ABOVE I AM A BURNING AND SHINING LIGHT KINGS SHALL COME TO MY RISING I AM FAVOURED AND BLESSED. I AM A PACKAGE OF SUCCESS! HAPPENING EVERYWHERE!

By: JESSICA SEDEM AGBANU quot-img-1
body-container-line