Flowking Stone Releases New Jam "Blow My Mind" Ft. Akwaboah

Rapper Flowking Stone has dished out another sizzling sound, titled 'Blow My Mind'.

'Blow My Mind', a contemporary Highlife with a little Afrobeats influence, features Sarkodie's SarkCess Music label signee, Akwaboah.

It's soft and classic with a straightforward concept - 'blow your partner's mind'.

The slow-tempo jam is a follow up to Flowking's hit single 'One Love' featuring Adina.

Enjoy the sweet sound produced by K.C Beats below and share your candid views with us.