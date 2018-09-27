Inside Salma Mumin's New Lavish Lifestyle

Popular Ghanaian Acctress, Salma Mumin is making the headlines with her latest automobile aquisition. She obvioulsy doesn't compromise with luxury so far as social image is important.

While we might be envious of their riches, we - the common men - still can't get enough of these ostentatious lifestyle of these celebrities.

Salma Mumin was only spotted 6 months ago in a brand new Range Rover Evoque. Well, the seasoned actress Salma Mumin has acquired for herself a new sleek Chevrolet.

We spotted Salma somewhere in the capital city, obviously enjoying the cruise in her newly added car collection.