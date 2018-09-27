Top DJs To Thrill Fans @ ‘Dance Da Nite’ Tomorrow

DJ Perfekt

Five celebrated Ghanaian disc jockeys (DJs) have been invited to perform at this month's edition of the old school musical jam dubbed “Dance Da Nite' tomorrow Friday, September 28, at the Alisa Hotel (Swiss Spirit) in Accra at 8pm.

According to the organizers, the event will witness live performances from DJs such as DJ Billy Ocean of Oceans TV, DJ Killer Fingers of Y-FM, DJ Candy Man of Atinka FM, DJ Andy Dosty of Hitz FM and DJ Perfekt of Kasapa FM.

The DJs, who are professional DJs with over two decades experience in the entertainment business, are expected to thrill old school music fans and stakeholders in the music industry who will attend the event with various old school songs.

The event which is expected to attract mature audience is being organised by Oceans TV in collaboration with the Alisa Hotel to unite old school friends and give them the opportunity to reminisce about their days in school as well as serve as a networking and socialisation platform.

'Dance Da Nite' has over the months been the only party which brings old school lovers back to the golden era of the '70s and '80s through classic music, dance, fashion and unadulterated entertainment.

On the night, old school music lovers will enjoy several classic tunes such as Marcia Griffiths' 'Electric Boogie; Shalamar “Friends”; T-Connection 'Party Night'; Raphael Cameroun “For The Love of You”; Madonna “Holiday”; Diana Ross “Upside Down”; Anita Baker “Ring My Bell”; Rick James “Give It To Me”; MC Lyte “Cold Rock A Party”; Eddie Grant “Give Me Hope”; Mary J. Blige “Family Affairs”; Kool & The Gang “Celebration”, among others.