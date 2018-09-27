Ghana Celebrates World Tourism Day

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture headed by Ms Catherine Afeku will celebrate the 2018 World Tourism Day (WTD) in Kwahu today.

The United Nations’ sanctioned WTD is celebrated annually by member countries across the world on September 27. It is to highlight the potential of tourism as a valuable source of livelihood for millions of people among the member countries.

A number of activities have been lined up to celebrate this year's edition of the WTD which is on the theme 'Tourism and the Digital Transformation'.

A symposium on the state of Ghana's tourism industry will be held today at the Presbyterian University at Abetifi Kwahu followed by a durbar of chiefs at the Abetifi Palace.

There will be a corporate paragliding festival dubbed 'Fun and Fly' at the Odweanoma Mountains at Atibie in Kwahu from Friday, September 28 to Sunday, September 30.

Other activities such as cycling competition and health walk will be held on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 respectively.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the World Bank has approved US$40,000,000 for the tourism sector on the occasion of WTD.

It added that the money needed to drive the nation's biggest tourism dream, the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project, has been approved by Parliament.