Kelvyn Boy Has No Identity - Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey has questioned Kelvyn Boy's musical identity or style in a recent interview.

Stonebwoy's protÃ©gÃ©, in recent times, has come under heavy criticisms for sharing similar vocal identity with Nigeria's Wizkid.

And according to President of the Creative Arts Council, he has listened to him a couple of times but can't find his identity.

He claims he has heard the rising Afrobeats star on 'different rhythms, different songs and he sounds different on almost every beat'.

Mark made this statement on Hitz FM, adding that Kelvyn Boy needs an identity when it comes to rhythms but it is unfortunate he doesn't have one.

'Does he have an identity when it comes to rhythms that he performs? He doesn't. I have heard him on different rhythms, different songs and he sounds different on almost every beat', Okraku Mantey stated as quoted by Sammykaymedia.

Okraku Mantey added that it is not bad for the artiste since he is in the early days of his career and would need a hit single to settle and identify himself.

He drew the attention of Ghanaians to the fact that Samini who is now known for reggae/dancehall started as a hip-life artiste.

Kelvyn boy, a signee to Burniton Music is on his Afrobeats Experience Tour.