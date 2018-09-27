Jon Benjamin mocks Obinim Over Adam And Eve Comment

Controversial British diplomat, Jon Benjamin, has mocked Bishop Daniel Obimin over his claims that he met the first humans created by God; Adam and Eve.

The Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obimin revealed in a video circulating on social media that he met Adam and Eve during his visit to heaven.

Obinim indicated that, he met other notable people in the Bible like Abraham and Moses.

The former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, chanced on the information and has teased the man of God over his claim.

He therefore took to his twitter handle to share his thoughts on the matter.

His post read, "Forget Adam and Eve @ameyaw112 I only want to meet Ayetafrem and Nimokafrem,”he wrote.

Earlier this year, Bishop Daniel Obinim said his guardian angels, “Ayetafrem” and “Nimokafrem” threatened to strike persons who slandered him, but he had to plead with them for pardon.

This sparked a public debate on social media along with conspiracy theories that “Ayetafrem” and “Nimokafrem” were dwarfs he operated with and not angels as he had claimed.

