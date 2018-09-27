-
-
Shatta Wale Drops Official Video For "Thunder Fire"
Musician Shatta Wale has finally dropped the official music video for his 2018 single, titled "Thunder Fire".
The Afrobeats song which features his Militants arrives ahead of the release of his highly anticipated studio album, titled "Reign".
Directed by Sire Choppenson, the video shares similar concept with Shatta Wale's massive 2017 hit "Ayoo" -- also directed by Sire Choppenson.
Watch the full video below and share your candid views with us.