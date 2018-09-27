-
-
Video: Efya Drops "Mamee" Ft. Mr Eazi
Afropop songstress Efya has finally released the official visual for her latest single, titled "Mamee".
The Afrobeats banger which dropped a few months ago features Banku Music label frontman Mr Eazi.
This video follows Efya's visual for her women empowering record, titled "Whoman".
Produced by MOG and directed by Jutland Entertainment, Efya and Eazi lead their fans through a jungle, setting sights on some beautiful scenes.
Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views with us.