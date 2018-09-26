-
Gov't Has Failed Creative Arts Industry – David Osei
Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has accused the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku of failing to make any impact on the country’s creative arts industry since being appointed.
According to him, despite the high hopes that accompanied the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government when they came into power, the creative arts have largely been left unimproved.
Speaking to Citi TV‘s Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, Prince David Osei added that the country needed to leverage more on its film industry to create more buzz about Ghana internationally in order to boost tourism.
Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture
According to him, other countries have taken advantage of the allure of their movie industries to market themselves.
He called on the government to learn from Hollywood, which he believes the United States has used to endear itself to movie lovers around the world.