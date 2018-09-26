modernghana logo

Gov't Has Failed Creative Arts Industry – David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has accused the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku of failing to make any impact on the country’s creative arts industry since being appointed.

According to him, despite the high hopes that accompanied the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government when they came into power, the creative arts have largely been left unimproved.

“Forget about the Ministry of Tourism. The Minister of Tourism has failed the industry, that’s what I keep saying I don’t know what the one in charge is doing. We felt like they coming into office would help, but they’ve not done anything remarkable that I have seen or felt so I think the Ministry is not doing well.”

Speaking to Citi TV‘s Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, Prince David Osei added that the country needed to leverage more on its film industry to create more buzz about Ghana internationally in order to boost tourism.

Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

According to him, other countries have taken advantage of the allure of their movie industries to market themselves.

He called on the government to learn from Hollywood, which he believes the United States has used to endear itself to movie lovers around the world.

“You need to come up with ideas. You need to make sure the right structures are there. You need to make Ghana a gateway for tourism. Most of us travel outside, others have not traveled outside before, but they can visualize how New York looks like because they’ve seen it on TV.

“That’s what Hollywood does. We need to open our sector, the movie industry should be the mouthpiece that will sell Ghana, through our movie making. Ever since they came into power, tell me one remarkable thing they’ve done.”

