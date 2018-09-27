Video: Step Down For Me Buda To Kwaw Kese

Up and coming musician, Buda, has asked his elder brother Kwaw Kesse to steps back from the mainstream so he can take over.

According to Buda, his brother is grown so he should sit back and watch him do the work for him (Kwaw).

Speaking in an interview on 'Vibes on 5', he revealed that although Kwaw Kese has been supportive of his career since 2013, he still needs more assistance from him.

When asked What kind of songs Kwaw Kese does now Buda said;

"He sings for the older ones, now he is grown so he sings for his colleagues, he has to step aside for me(Photocopy) to take over ,his reign is over and now he is a senior. It is time for him to step back so I can do my thing', he told the host.

He added that his brother Kwaw Kese should take up mentorship roles in guiding his[Buda] craft, in order to thrust his career.

Explaining further,he indicated that, due to the similarities in their craft and image, only one of them can be in the mainstream at a particular time.

'We have a lot in common, I can't change my voice or my style and that is the more reason why he should step aside so his photocopy can continue from where he ended', he added.

Furthermore, Buda mentioned that the only way he can make it in the industry is if his brother retires and have him continue the legacy he has started. Watch video below: