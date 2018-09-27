Video: Ypee Joins Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" Challenge

Rap performer Ypee has accepted Sarkodie's trending freestyle challenge dubbed "Biibi Ba".

The beat which has been murdered by several rising stars including Kwesi Arthur, Amerado, Toy Boi, Kwesi Mole among others has received its justice from the self-acclaimed youth president.

Ypee assembled his hood boys, arranged a few flashy cars in an open and watched him while he murders the beat.

This is not the first time the Xtwo Entertainment record label signee has stepped in the SarkCess Music record label owner's territory.

He recruited him and AMG Business signee, Medikal, for the remix of "Me Y3 Guy" -- his 2018 breakthrough record.