Awal Mohammed Vows To Win MTN Hitmaker 2018

Winner of Talented Kids season one, Awal Mohammed has joined many to contestants for the season seven of MTN Hitmaker.

MTN hitmaker is a platform to build talents and make them ready for the music industry.

Awal is known for his ability to adopt the rap style of the Ghanaian fastest rapper, Sarkodie.Therefore, he competes in the season seven of the Hitmaker reality show with other singers and rappers.

The young rapper looks to come out of the competition established and ready for the music market just as musicians such as KiDi, Kurl Songx, Kuami Eugene, Freda Rymz and others who took part in the prestigious competition.

The MTN hitmaker stage is just the part stage for him to prove to all that he still got the rap in him and relaunch himself on his back to the music scenes.