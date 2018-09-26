 Rosemond Brown Makes Donation To Suhum Anglican school

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown has donated school bags and bags to cement to Suhum Anglican school in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Rosemond Brown extends a helping hand to School-Kids

In June 2018, the Efie Wura TV star gave out stationery to the same school and 15 Bags of Cement to aid in the completion of Runaco Junior High School building Project.

In her speech, Rosemond Alade Brown thanked the school for giving her the chance to make the donation and also shared her life journey from a humble beginning to how she managed to draw the attention of the entire country to her talent.

The event was graced by Father K.A Attafuah, municipal director of education in Suhum, Mrs. Esther Kwei Sowah and the teaching body of Suhum Anglican School.