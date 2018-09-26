modernghana logo

MzVee Drops Official Video For "Bend Down" ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, has released her much-anticipated music video dubbed “Bend Down”.

The music diva after releasing her popular tune “Come and see my Moda” which she featured Nigerian singer Yemi Alade.

The music sensation has dropped yet another banger “Bend Down” featuring Kwame Eugene and fans are jamming to it already.

Watch video here:

