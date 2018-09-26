New Release : Guyman - Gh Dance Produced by Mix Master Garzy

Street Dreamz Productions in collaboration with 2MG Music have decided to release this first single from GuyMan titled "Ghana Dance"

Guyman had a dream of putting his tribe on the scoreboard for so long, which he thinks this is the right time for him to prove to his dear Ghanaians and to the whole Africa that there is a discovery. So, people, its time get jiggy with it. Download and Enjoy now Legooooo.