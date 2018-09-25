Joy Blessing Blasts Fan Over Menzgold Brouhaha

Ghanaian Gospel songstress Joyce Blessing has unleashed her anger on a Twitter user who tried to malign her in the ongoing Menzold saga.

The "I Swerve You" hitmaker, who is signed to Zylofon Music -- a sister company of the troubled gold dealership company, jabbed a fan who tried to drag her on Twitter.

The Twitter user, whose username is 'Thatcoolnicedude', tweeted (unedited): "Imagine say you invest your life savings for some place wey you lose the money all but you kai say them take the money sign Joyce Blessing and Toosweet Annan. I go mad."

Joyce found this statement offensive so she decided to unleash her anger by describing the user's statement as 'stupid'.

"Such a stupid statement," she replied.

Social media has been boiling since Israel Laryea's investigations on Menzgold branch in the United Kingdom.