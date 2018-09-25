modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Joy Blessing Blasts Fan Over Menzgold Brouhaha

David Mawuli - pulse.com.gh
Joy Blessing Blasts Fan Over Menzgold Brouhaha

Ghanaian Gospel songstress Joyce Blessing has unleashed her anger on a Twitter user who tried to malign her in the ongoing Menzold saga.

The "I Swerve You" hitmaker, who is signed to Zylofon Music -- a sister company of the troubled gold dealership company, jabbed a fan who tried to drag her on Twitter.

The Twitter user, whose username is 'Thatcoolnicedude', tweeted (unedited): "Imagine say you invest your life savings for some place wey you lose the money all but you kai say them take the money sign Joyce Blessing and Toosweet Annan. I go mad."

— The Overlord (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
Joyce found this statement offensive so she decided to unleash her anger by describing the user's statement as 'stupid'.

"Such a stupid statement," she replied.
— Joyce Blessing (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
Social media has been boiling since Israel Laryea's investigations on Menzgold branch in the United Kingdom.

Investigroup Signed A 10 Year $10 Billion MOU With Omani Company To Build Ghana Roads
Realizing Ghana’s Economic Transformation Through an Improved Road Network

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1If we should be one for one,it would take us decades for one to see tears from one...Peace

By: KorkuVi quot-img-1
body-container-line