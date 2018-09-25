DJ Switch To Perform @ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers

Young Ghanaian female DJ, popularly known as DJ Switch, is set to perform at the 2018 edition of Goalkeepers.

Goalkeepers is an event that is organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to bring together emerging and established leaders in government and business, activists and performers.

DJ Switch posted a video of herself rehearsing at ahead of the event, which starts today, September 25, and will end on September 26.

The video shows her on the turntables doing what she does best in the auditorium where the event will take place in New York.

The President President, Emmanuel Macron will be attending the event.

About DJ Switch

Ten-year-old DJ Switch burst onto the scenes when she competed and won the 2017 edition of TV3's 'Talented Kids'.

She won many hearts with her style of DJing, and has gone on to feature in many documentaries, including one by the BBC.

The young DJ, whose real name is Erica Tandoh, has also gotten involved in the campaign against tramadol and codeine use by Ghanaian youth.

Goalkeepers is an event organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that gathers emerging and established leaders in government and business, as well as activists and performers. It is dedicated to accelerating progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2018 edition is the second and will highlight the progress in reducing extreme poverty.

Participants include David Sengeh (Chief Innovation Officer for the Sierra Leonian government), Trisha Shetty (Indian lawyer), King Kaka (Kenyan Musician) and Aranya Johar (Indian spoken word artist).