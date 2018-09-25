-

Selly Galley Stuns In Fresh Birthday Snapshots
It's Selly Gally's birthday today and she's serving a sultry wet look to quench our thirst.
Selly Gally shared a saucy picture on her Instagram today to celebrate an added year to her age. She wrote, 'The rough came but the good superseded. A year of more blessings. +1 today. Grateful! Just grateful! For my husband, family, friends, loved ones, career and for all of you here.'
The Superwoman is so many wonderful things. From being a wonderful wife, to effortlessly combining these herculean tasks with being a TV host. Always showing up and setting blazing a trial on our red carpets with her stunning presence. She also manages to grab numerous awards in her acting career too.
Fest your eyes on these eight striking photos:
Boujiee Vibe...
The funky wedding look...
Icey blue...
All Hail the Queen...
Happy Birthday, wonder woman, Selly Gally. Keep Queening!