modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
6 hours ago | Celebrity

Selly Galley Stuns In Fresh Birthday Snapshots

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Selly Galley Stuns In Fresh Birthday Snapshots

It's Selly Gally's birthday today and she's serving a sultry wet look to quench our thirst.

Selly Gally shared a saucy picture on her Instagram today to celebrate an added year to her age. She wrote, 'The rough came but the good superseded. A year of more blessings. +1 today. Grateful! Just grateful! For my husband, family, friends, loved ones, career and for all of you here.'

The Superwoman is so many wonderful things. From being a wonderful wife, to effortlessly combining these herculean tasks with being a TV host. Always showing up and setting blazing a trial on our red carpets with her stunning presence. She also manages to grab numerous awards in her acting career too.

Fest your eyes on these eight striking photos:

Boujiee Vibe...

The funky wedding look...

Icey blue...

All Hail the Queen...

Happy Birthday, wonder woman, Selly Gally. Keep Queening!

Investigroup Signed A 10 Year $10 Billion MOU With Omani Company To Build Ghana Roads
Realizing Ghana’s Economic Transformation Through an Improved Road Network

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The only thing to do, to have your dream to come to pass, is to wake up.

By: Channel Zero quot-img-1
body-container-line