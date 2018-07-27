Rev. Joshua Ejorheya Releases New Hit “Na You Be God”

Rev Joshua Ejorheya has released a new song titled, Na You Be God. In this easy to dance and sing along tune, the talented singer ascribes all Glory to God in appreciation to all His wondrous work.

According to Rev. Joshua Ejorheya:

The song is dedicated to my new born son, Jorim Jesujevwe Ejorheya.

Listen to the song here:

https://ia801509.us.archive.org/13/items/JoshuaEjorheyaNaYouBeGod/Joshua%20Ejorheya%20-%20Na%20You%20Be%20God.mp3