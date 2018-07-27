Rapmakerz Drops New Jam “N.S.L"

Finally we bring to you the much awaited song from Rapmakerz, dubbed N.S.L

The No Slow Level Music Icon Rapmakerz which comprises of Lyfe and Prekese promised to make the single available to the world today, and we have it here for our readers.

The single titled N.S.L (No Slow Level) was produced by Tubhani Beatz and according to the group, they have a lot for the world and this new one is just a snippet of the many fun-packed package they will be giving to music lovers

With a very great message in N.S.L, Rapmakerz will not just give us the audio of the song but will double the fun by releasing a follow up video anytime from now.