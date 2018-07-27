Patapaa Accuses Rapper Aristo Jay for stealing his voice

It seems Patapaa is wild about how people deliberately doctor his voice in their songs without his consent.

The “One corner” hitmaker Patapaa aka Patapeezy is accusing Aristo Jay one of the Ghanaian rappers who came to the limelight in the 90s for stealing his voice.

According to Patapaa some of the sound engineers in Ghanaian deliberately fixed his voice on most of the songs of some musicians without his prior consent.

Speaking to Komfa Ishmael on phone he disclosed that these acts from most of the musicians and sound engineers make their tracks look as if they have featured him.

“Most sound engineers doctor my voice and fixed them on another track as if they have featured me, Aristo Jay did the same and I have warned him next time I will sue If he wants hype I can give him hype”.Patapaa said.

Meanwhile, Aristo Jay has refuted the claims by the one corner hitmaker by saying he has never doctored Patapaa’s voice and for that, he is ready to face him.

“I did my track titled Bonde and all I could hear from you is that I have doctored Paptapa’s voice. I have never doctored anyone’s voice on my track before and for that matter, I am not in the position to do such”. He said.

Aristo jay is one of the best rappers who emerged in the 90s. 1997 he came out with one of the mind-blowing music ODO WOA then followed by AGRO NIE AGRO NIE in 1998 then later AKANANSA and SIWAGEDEMU in 2000.

AristoJay is now promoting his new tune Bonde which is enjoying couple of airplay.

