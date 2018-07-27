VGMA Unsung nominee Wan-O sells over 10,000 CDs on the streets

After the release of his major single, 'Gbelemo,' former nominee in VGMA Unsung initiative, Wan-O, is busily selling his records on the streets.

His visibility on the streets and at malls has helped him create a regular revenue stream for his music as well.

Wan-O has sold over 10,000 copies of his CDs.

For many it is startling that in today's digital world, the rising rapper still has the interest of selling CDs to generate funds to create and promote his music.

Wan-O believes that selling CDs doesn't suggest he is reluctant about adapting to changing times, as some may suggest but rather it's about establishing direct human relationships with the consumers of his music.

“My music doesn't begin and end with the exchange of cash for a CD, but rather a first step in directly reaching and expanding my core fan base,” he noted.

“Even in this digital age, musicians still need to get their music out on the street as well. It helps you get direct feedback, network and connect with the people who really care about your work,” Wan-O added.

The artiste believes that his efforts complements the work of his management team and wants to remain personally involved and visible to his fans regularly.

His tireless efforts was recognised by the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which earned him a nomination in the 'Unsung' category in 2016.

In the future, Wan-O is setting his eyes on building the largest music distribution company in Africa.

“Nothing is impossible, you just have to work hard for it. This is long-term goal and I'm putting in the work to achieve that legacy,” he said.

Wan-O threw a challenge to more budding musicians to join him on the streets and put out their music to people and build new audiences offline as well.

“I want my music to be heard by as many people as possible from all walks of life. Walking up to new people and getting them to listen to my music is fulfilling for me. Good music has to be heard,” he concluded.