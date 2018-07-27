Lilwin Gets Candid On Combining Music And Acting

Lilwin

Lilwin has disclosed that combining music with acting is very challenging, but he remains confident of giving his best to Ghanaians.

The versatile entertainer, who is the CEO of Wezzy Empire, has thrilled Ghanaians with his unique acts, making him stand out among the rest of his colleagues.

But in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Lilwin highlighted the challenges that come forth with combining the two professions.

“It has been very difficult combining music with acting, especially when you to do a gig at night and had to be on location the following morning, but I am poised to overcome the hurdle in my youthfulness,” he stated.

Lilwin added, “I would try as much as possible to write my songs at my leisure time and record them whenever I get time to go to the studios.”

“I am very determined to reach greater heights and I'm not perturbed by any distractions, so I entreat my fans to keep supporting me and expect more in the next coming months,” he indicated.

Lilwin recently released a song titled 'Ayeyi', which features Andy of 'Mentor' fame on his new record label Wezzy Empire, after parting ways with Boss Nation Music Group.