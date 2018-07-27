Talent Search: Patapaa To Organise New Show In Agona Swedru

Patapeezy

Patapeezy is set to organise a monthly music concert in Agona Swedru in the Central Region dubbed 'Agona To The World', which is aimed at unearthing talents in the municipality.

The concert will be held every first Saturday of every month (starting from August 4, 2018) and this will give authentic, talented and potential singers and rappers a platform to exhibit their talents and readiness for the music industry.

Judges for the concert are DJ Moses, DJ Fiifi Dennis, DJ Kwame Kay and DJ Poppa.

At the end of the show every month, four artistes will be signed by Patapeezy to enable them to record songs with other top artistes like Mr Eazi, Article Wan, Medikal and a host of others.

The four artistes to be picked every four months will be provided with music beats from sound engineers like King ODC, Willisbeat, Rhythm Boss and Dr Ray.

Patapeezy pointed out that he is determined to help the talented youth in Agona Swedru who are into music to also succeed.

Patapeezy said he is grateful to God for his achievements so far, hence his desire to also help others who are willing to excel in the music industry.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, who got into mainstream music in 2017 after he performed the song at the Agona Swedru Akwambo Festival, is currently one of the hottest artistes in the country.

In his one year in the music industry, he has won the heart of many Ghanaians with songs like 'Na Bon', 'Akwaaba' and 'Pozo'.