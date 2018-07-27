Incredible Talent!! Child Rapper Samuel Owusu Drops Much Awaited Debut Single 'NHYIRA''

The most anticipated debut song of the year NHYIRA by TV3 Talented Kidz 2018 winner Samuel Owusu (Yung King Clef) finally hits our stereo.

In the song which features G-Maxta, Samuel exhibits his lyrical dexterity as he employs superb metaphors, rhymes, and wordplays in a narrative themed around his journey from an ordinary boy to the most talented young rapper of his generation.

The rapper attributes his meteoric rise to stardom to the blessings of God.

Let's enjoy the blessings while we jam to this great piece #Nhyira from Samuel Owusu

