Ik Louis Releases New Hit “Holy”

Praise/Worship Leader, Ik Louis is out with his latest single titled "HOLY" from his Album 'New Page'.

The song HOLY is about bowing down at the feet of Jesus in awe and adoration just loving the Lord.

As his favorite quote goes "Miracles are Inevitable in the place of Worship". This song will bless you and you are assured of a miracle.

Enjoy and spread the good news.

DOWNLOAD

|| www.gospelcentric.net