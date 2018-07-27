Amakye Dede Supports Mampong Babies Home

As part of his social responsibilities as a celebrity, Legendary Highlife musician,Amakye Dede has donated several items to children at Mampong Babies home.

Surely, it’s good that ,the legendary Amakye Dede has recognised the need to give back in his little way to society as an internationally acclaimed musician—something most of our celebritities seem to be doing on an annual basis in other to put smile on the face of the poor and the needy.

Since the legendary Highlife musician is currently on his tour in America ,the items were presented on his behalf on Wednesday , by his wife Adwoa Mary who was accompanied by some members of his family and his manager Kwasi Aboagye of Peace FM/Neat FM The Items which amount to GHC5,000.00 include bags of rice ,Bars of Key soap,biscuits bread,milk,soft drinks and Water.

According to Razzonline.com’s checks,this is not the first time the legendary ‘Dabi Dabi Ebeyie’ crooner has donated to the mampong Babies Home, he has been donating to the home since 2015.

Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. The musician, who is well-known for his exciting live performances, has graced the stage with international artistes such Kanda Bongoman, Meiway, Julius Olando and a host of others.

Dubbed ‘Amakye Dede US Tour 2018’, the tour which commences from August 12,is expected to have Amakye Dede together with his Apollo High Kings Band thrill Ghanaian and US music fans with world-class performances in over 10 cities in America(USA.)

Q[1]

I