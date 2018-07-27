FunkyNFresh To Be Held @ Labadi Beach Hotel On Saturday

The third edition of #FunkyNFresh music jam will be held tomorrow (27th July, 2018) at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Omanye Foyer of the Labadi Beach Hotel will come alive with great music from DJ Armani, host of Rhythms in the Citi on Citi 97.3 FM.

Armani as usual, has promised to present a great playlist of songs from rock, old skuul, dance hall, reggae, afro house, afro pop, hip life, hip hop and more.

The programme is organised by Labadi Beach Hotel in collaboration with Citi 97.3 FM with support from Citi TV, Big Ideaz Consult, Barcadi, Let's Be Seated, Legacy Hotels and Resorts.

#FunkyNFresh is a music and dance programme that offers a platform for workers to unwind and ease off some stress after a hard day's work.

Hi Akoto Boafo, what do you have to say to those who don't know what to do on Friday night. #FunkyNFresh

Posted by Citi TV on Thursday, July 26, 2018

