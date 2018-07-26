Lucky Mensah Now Into Bread Business?

For some musicians, relying solely on their music career is not enough to earn them a living.

Few months after music producer Hammer announced that he was actively involved in baking bread than music, highlife artiste Lucky Mensah has also revealed he does same business.

Hammer selling bread on the streets

According to the 'Brofre Nie' singer, a lot of musicians and celebrities have become poor because they feel too big to venture into other jobs that can serve as sources to augment their income streams.

He told Graphic Showbiz that to avoid being poor, he has decided to bake bread for sale.

“I currently bake bread in my house and take it out for distribution. How many of our musicians or actors can do that. Most of them feel so big to do any work apart from what they are known for but hey, if I need to bake bread or go fishing just to put food on the table, I have no problem at all,” he told said.

He added that said he feels no sympathy for poor musicians because he believes the allow themselves to be poor by not taking advantage of their fame to do other things.

Lucky intimated that there are a lot of musicians who were richer than him in the past but are broke now because they failed to manage their finances well.

“It saddens my heart when I see my colleagues begging for money on radio from individuals or the government and I wish musicians will take my advice and make hay while the sun shines,” he noted.

Recently, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Afeku also advised celebrities to invest their monies and save some when they are at the peak of their career so they do not die poor.

Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

“It is incumbent on the media to empower our people that when they are at the peak of their career, they save some of the money, join some of the pension schemes like the teachers and other people do so that in their golden years they will live off their talent. That should be the line of thinking because as a nation, everyone matters and everyone is important,” she had said.

Lucky Mensah is known for songs like 'Woote Akoma,' 'Agooji,' 'Wope a Hwe,' 'Brofre Nie' and Aduu Sumo Akwadu.

He has also said that he will be coming bigger by the end of the year.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana